The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through April 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Junior American Legion Auxiliary meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The “Treasures, Trinkets and Souvenirs” exhibit, presented by Sharon Gillins, will have an opening presentation at 5 p.m. today at the Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-765-9770.
In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week there will be a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. today at the Texas City Police Department at 1004 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-770-5124 or 409-443-0501.
UPCOMING
In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week there will be a drug facilitated sexual assaults training from 8 a.m. to noon Monday at Clear Creek Community Church at 999 Egret Bay Blvd. in League City. To register, email stephanie.dietrich@leaguecitytx.gov or call 409-770-5124 or 409-443-0501.
In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week there will be a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the League City Police Department at 555 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 409-770-5124 or 409-443-0501.
The Galveston College Faculty Senate, Student Government Association and Political Science Club will host a forum featuring candidates for Position 7 on the Galveston Community College District board of regents at 7 p.m. Monday in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation wing on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Residents are encouraged to email questions to Don Davison, ddavison@gc.edu. For information, call 409-944-1302.
The 16th annual luncheon in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Alvin Senior Center at 309 W. Sealy St. in Alvin. For information, call 409-770-5124 or 409-443-0501.
The Crochet Guild of Galveston County will meet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 18 at The Mosquito Café at 628 14th St. in Galveston. All skill levels are welcome. Attendees must RSVP by Wednesday. To RSVP, email the middleknot@gmail.com.
The Together We Can Resource Fair, in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the League City Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St., in League City. For information, call 409-770-5124 or 409-443-0501.
Macedonia Baptist Church will have its spring revival nightly at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at 2920 Ave. M1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Nathan Johnson will be the evangelist. For information, call 409-762-9855.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its Greenhouse Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at The Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week the Domestic Violence: Resources to Recovery event will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at NASA Aglow Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. For information, call 409-770-5124 or 409-443-0501.
There will be a city of Galveston candidate forum at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., in Galveston. For information, email president@gaingalveston.com or call 409-739-5258.
The city of Galveston will have its spring citywide cleanup from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 51st Street west to Point San Luis; and from the same time April 20 and April 21 51st Street east to the East End. For information, visit www.galvestontx.gov or email publicworks@galvestontx.gov.
The Nassau Bay Garden Club’s luncheon and style show will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Lakewood Yacht Club, 2322 Lakewood Yacht Club Drive, in Seabrook. Tickets are $60. For information and tickets, contact Betty Armstrong, rwarmstrong43@verizon.net or 832-389-6127.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will host a chopped barbecue loaded baked potato dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $8 is asked. To place an order, call 281-332-8733.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club is accepting applications for its Alfred Gary and Julian Byrd scholarships through Saturday. The scholarships, which is one $1,000 award and three $500 awards, respectively, are open to high school seniors in Galveston County. Applications can be found at www.fdscc.org. For information, call Reginald Warren, 409-739-4782, or Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The Nick Gary Foundation is accepting applications from Galveston County high school seniors through Saturday. Applications can be found at www.thenickgaryfoundation.com. For information, call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557, or Jasline Randle, 281-799-1759.
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its 2018 scholarships through April 15. Applicants must be a student from Hitchcock High School. Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. Applications are available at the chamber’s office at 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-9224.
In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week there will be a Crime Victims’ 5K Walk at 8 a.m. Saturday beginning at 61st Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Free and open for all ages. For information, call 409-770-5124 or 409-443-0501.
Unity Bay Area will have a church-wide garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1911 state Highway 3 S. in League City. There also will be food for sale and live music. For information, call 281-554-2450.
The city of Friendswood will have its annual Spring Sparkle cleanup event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Residents are encouraged to take their tree limbs, grass clippings, wood, metal, appliances, and plastic items for disposal. Must take ID for proof of residency. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
The Galveston Children’s Museum will have its annual Fairy Tale Ball from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.galveston cm.org or call 409-572-2544.
The Sunshine Center will present its Spring Fling event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge No. 126 at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $25 per person and includes dinner. For tickets and information, call Laura Tacquard, 409-795-7550, Jennie Latham, 409-370-9736, or the center, 409-763-5029.
The Clear Creek Swim League is accepting registration from students ages 6-18 for area swim league teams through April 20. For registration information and teams, visit www.teamunify.com/ccsltx.
Atmosphere The Salon will be accepting donations for its annual sidewalk sale during normal business hours through May 16. The sale, which will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19, will benefit the Galveston Diaper Bank. For information, email office@atmospherethesalon.com or call 409-750-9810.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.