The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. today at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through May 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Seeding Galveston will have its Urban Farm Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com or call 281-794-9899.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual spring sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Clear Lake Park meeting room, 5001 E. NASA Parkway, in Houston. For information, visit www.saltgrasspot ters.com or call 713-851-4012 or 713-410-8599.
The American Legion Post No. 554 ALA junior meeting will be at 11 a.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
LULAC Council No. 151 will have its annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at noon today at the Galveston County Courthouse at 722 21st St. in Galveston. Live music, food, games, and more will be available. Admission is free. For information, contact Robert Quintero, robbyq62@aol.com or 409-256-9602.
The University of Texas Medical Branch Health Family Medicine Clinics doctors and staff will be giving away bicycle helmets during the LULAC Council No. 151 annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at noon today at 722 21st St. in Galveston. Parents must be present. Quantities limited. For information, call 409-772-1847.
Auditions for “Young Frankenstein” will be at 7 p.m. today and Monday at the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Singers, dancers, and actors age 16 and older are invited. For information, email bareahp@comcast.net.
UPCOMING
Young ladies ages 17-22 are encouraged to sign up for the 26th annual Scholarship Gala, sponsored by Juneteenth Development Inc. The Ambassador also will receive the title of Galveston County’s Ms. Juneteenth, as well as scholarship prize moneys. The gala will begin at 7 p.m. June 3 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. To sign up, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
Caliber Collision is accepting nonperishable food items for its seventh annual Rhythm Restoration Food Drive through Friday at 6902 Broadway in Galveston. Food items also can be dropped off at its other locations in Galveston County. To find the nearest location, visit calibercollision.com, or to make online donations, visit caliberdonations.com.
Artists are encouraged to sign up to participate in the fourth annual Chalk Walk, which will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Captain’s Corner Shopping Center at the intersection of FM 518 and FM 2351 in Friendswood. For information, visit www.chalkwalk.squarespace.com.
The Galveston Academic Excellence Booster Club Awards Program will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Levin Hall at 11th and Market streets in Galveston. Carter R. Ware will be the guest speaker. For information, visit gaebclub.org.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will meet from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at 4700 Ave. U, Building 216, in Galveston. Public comments will be accepted at 1 p.m. For information, contact Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov or 409-356-0386.
D’feet Breast Cancer will have its Mah Jonng and luncheon event from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 24 at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets are $60 per person or $240 for a table of four. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Thursday. Attendees are encouraged to wear Chinese red. For information, contact Fran Card, pelicanway88@att.net or 409-632-0400.
The city of Friendswood will have its annual hurricane preparedness meetings at 10 a.m. Thursday and 6:30 p.m. May 29 at the Friendswood Library at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, email eoc@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3335.
Artist Boat will offer two free screenings of “The Smog of the Sea” at 4 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. Thursday at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Seating is limited. First come, first served. For information, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
The Hitchcock Heritage Society will have its Mother’s Day bake sale from 9 a.m. until all sold out Friday in the lobby of Texas First Bank at 8128 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call JoAnn Robinson, 409-986-5036.
There will be a zydeco dance from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday at the Queen of Peace Life Center at 1200 Laurel St. in La Marque. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. BYOB. For information, call 409-938-7000, or Cynthia Bell-Malveaux, 409-770-3085.
The United States Postal Service will have its 26th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Saturday. Residents are encouraged to set out nonperishable food items near their mailboxes. Donations will be distributed to local food banks. For information, visit www.stampout hungerfooddrive.us.
Sea Star Base Galveston will offer Texas Boaters Education classes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For ages 13 and older. Space is limited. Must register ($20 per person). For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.com or call 409-572-2560, Ext. 1006.
The Galveston Bay Orchid Society will have its spring show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13 at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center at 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. Admission and parking is free. For information, visit http://galvestonbay orchidsociety.org or call 832-279-0211.
The Galveston Grandmothers Club No. 277 will have its annual Mother’s Day bake sale and raffle from 9 a.m. until all gone Saturday at Arlan’s Market at 513 Market St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-986-5717.
The Texas City Radio Control Club will present Warbirds over Texas City from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 7500 Humble Camp Road in Dickinson. Attendees are encouraged to take items to sell at the swap meet. Prizes will be awarded. For information, visit www.tcrcc.com or call 832-385-3374.
May 15 is the deadline to sign up for Sea Star Base Galveston’s Medical Camp, which will be July 15 through July 21 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Registration is open to rising students in seventh and eighth grades. Space is limited to 30 students. Scholarships are available. To sign up, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-572-2560.
Atmosphere The Salon will be accepting donations for its annual sidewalk sale during normal business hours through May 16. The sale, which will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19, will benefit the Galveston Diaper Bank. For information, email office@atmospherethesalon.com or call 409-750-9810.
July 1 is the deadline to sing up for Sea Star Base Galveston’s Maritime Camp, which will be July 29 through Aug. 3 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For ages 14-18. Space is limited to 30 students. To sign up, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-572-2560.
