LULAC Council No. 255 will have its Cinco de Mayo dance featuring JP Sueno and DJ Steve from 8 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at the Nessler Park Rotary Pavilion at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $10. For tickets, call 409-256-3118.
