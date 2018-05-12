The United States Postal Service will have its 26th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive today. Residents are encouraged to set out nonperishable food items near their mailboxes. Donations will be distributed to local food banks. For information, visit www.stampout hungerfooddrive.us.
Sea Star Base Galveston will offer Texas Boaters Education classes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For ages 13 and older. Space is limited. Must register ($20 per person). For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.com or call 409-572-2560, Ext. 1006.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 9 a.m. today at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Thayer Evans, 409-739-5258.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Galveston Bay Orchid Society will have its spring show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center at 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. Admission and parking is free. For information, visit http://galvestonbay orchidsociety.org or call 832-279-0211.
The Galveston Grandmothers Club No. 277 will have its annual Mother’s Day bake sale and raffle from 9 a.m. until all gone today at Arlan’s Market at 513 Market St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-986-5717.
The Texas City Radio Control Club will present Warbirds over Texas City from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 7500 Humble Camp Road in Dickinson. Attendees are encouraged to take items to sell at the swap meet. Prizes will be awarded. For information, visit www.tcrcc.com or call 832-385-3374.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. today in the fellowship hall of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church, 5917 Carver St., in Texas City. Call 409-739-5665.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. today at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. today at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
Rosenberg Library will have its Saturday Stories event from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today in the Children’s Department of the library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
There will be a free street party for residents of Friendswood from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at First Choice Emergency Room at 225 E. Parkwood Drive in Friendswood. The free event will feature the Friendswood High School Band, Legacy Gymnastics, local vendors, pet adoptions, free lunch, a moonwalk, face painting, and more. For information, call 832-656-4405.
Author Barbara Ortwein will be signing copies of her book “Between Worlds Never to Return” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its Mother’s Day craft program for children at 2 p.m. today at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. Children will get a chance to make a tissue paper bouquet for mom. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through May 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier at 8 p.m. today and May 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Tejano Night featuring DJ Marty from 9 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
