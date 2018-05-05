Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
There will be a benefit garage sale from 9 a.m. to noon today at 820 Winnie St. in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the hospital in Quiche, Guatemala. Free seeds with purchase. For information, call 409-762-1162.
There will be a free legal clinic for veterans and their families from 9 a.m. to noon today at the VA Outpatient Clinic at 3828 Ave. N in Galveston. For information, visit www.hba.org or call 713-759-1133.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free class “What is an Orchid?” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today; and “Beneficials in the Garden” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
LULAC Council No. 255 will have its annual Cinco de Mayo event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-256-3118.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual spring sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Clear Lake Park meeting room, 5001 E. NASA Parkway, in Houston. For information, visit www.saltgrasspotters.com or call 713-851-4012 or 713-410-8599.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will present a mental health awareness workshop from noon to 2 p.m. today at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. The workshop, in conjunction with National Alliance on Mental Illness, is free and open to the public.For information, call Sharonda Houston, 832-971-9816.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will meet at 1 p.m. today in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-5170 or 409-763-2136.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. today at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will have a crawfish boil at 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 30 at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. Two pounds, with corn, potatoes, and sausage will be $10. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through May 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Art League will toast winners in its May Juried Show at an awards reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at its gallery at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Let’s Dance will have an evening dance event “Hooray for Hollywood” from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today in the ballroom at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8 per person. For information, call Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 11320 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Wild About Texas will perform. The cost is $10 per person. For information, call 409-925-2525.
LULAC Council No. 255 will have its Cinco de Mayo dance featuring JP Sueno and DJ Steve from 8 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Sunday at the Nessler Park Rotary Pavilion at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $10. For tickets, call 409-256-3118.
