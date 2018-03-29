The city of La Marque’s Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission is accepting applications for its annual “Let’s Paint the Town” home improvement program through Friday. For La Marque residents/homeowners only. For information, call 409-938-9256.
The Creative Community Arts and Crafts Exhibit, which is an exhibit of local arts and crafts, can be seen from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. For information, contact Lynn Burke, lburke@moody.org or 409-539-8974.
The nonprofit Sunshine Resale Shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at 6915 Second St. in Hitchcock. Clothes, furniture, collectibles, costume jewelry, kitchen ware, books, small appliances and linens will be available for purchase. Every first Friday is half price sale day on selected items. Call 409-986-5632.
The women’s cancer support group will meet from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Thursdays upstairs at The Mosquito Café, 628 14th St., in Galveston. Participants must enter through the back door of the restaurant. Call 409-744-1011 or 409-762-8187.
Texas City Noon Lions Club will meet at noon Thursdays at the Los Aztecas Bar and Grill, 2525 Palmer Highway, in Texas City. New members are welcome. Call 281-678-8148.
The Rotary Club of the Mainland will meet at noon Thursdays at Kelly’s Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. Call Craig Watt, 409-934-8018.
Free dance lessons taught by Lewis and Betty Whistler will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 2105 S. Dickinson, in League City. Must have a city of League City activity card to participate (nonresidents can pay $25 for a yearly pass or purchase a day pass). For information, email nevabill@gmail.com.
The public is invited to attend Jack Johnson’s Birthday Celebration today at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston. The event will begin at 3 p.m. A lecture by Sam Collins will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-220-3255.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston. SNAP will be accepted and SNAP Double Dollars will be distributed, and WIC vouchers will be distributed and accepted as well. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will serve dinners from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. The menu varies. A minimum $8 donation is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
Free GED classes will be offered from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays at Turning Point Church, 4124 Broadway, in Galveston. To sign up, call Brenda Smith, 409-502-9935.
The Texas City Evening Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Reef Seafood House, 1301 31 1/2 St., in Texas City. Call Stephanie Maguire, 409-939-4466.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in Room 108 at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston (enter on North side of church). Call 559-356-7097.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. today at Red River BBQ, 1911 E. Main St., in League City. Gale French will discuss the online resource GEDmatch.com. Visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.