The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. John Carrillo will be the guest speaker. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-337-5441.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its dance night featuring a variety of music from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The Jamaica Janes will have its annual bake sale and raffle at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Jamaica Beach City Hall at 16628 San Luis Pass Road. For information, call Terry Rizzo at 713-823-3248.
The Santa Fe High School shooting victim’s benefit will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. There will be a wide array of food for sale, a bike run, live music, raffles and an auction. For information, call 409-354-6481, 409-766-0480, 281-910-2346 or 409-316-9073.
The Sea Isle Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Sea Isle Milton Pines Park at 4100 Mason Drive in Sea Isle. Original artwork, sea glass, plants, children’s books, and more will be available. For information, email bloom bythesea@att.net.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer free microchips and half price adoptions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Pet Vaccination Services also will offer low-cost pet vaccinations. For information, visit www.arcpets.org or www.petvaccs.com or call 713-738-3131 or 210-377-2222.
Pat Jakobi will present the workshop “The Rules of Art Composition and When to Break Them” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Galveston Art League at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $20. For information and to register, email gallery2117@gmail.com or call 409-621-1008.
There will be a benefit supporting Santa Fe High School from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Pook’s Crawfish Hole at 4015 FM 646 N. in Santa Fe. All proceeds will go to the fund set up at Texas First Bank. For information, call 409-440-8481.
Author Jim Sanderson will be signing copies of his book “La Mordida” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Tejano Night event from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. DJ “Big E” will provide the music. For information, call 409-795-4352.
The Salvation Army Brass bands will present a free concert from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. For information, visit Texas musicandarts.com or call 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
