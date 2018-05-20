The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through May 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary will have celebrate Sanctuary Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Lasker Park Community Pool at 2016 43rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit https://flowergarden.noaa.gov.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon today at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its annual Garden and Outdoor Living Tour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. today. Nine homes will be featured. There also will be a reception at the park with a picnic and live music afterward. Tickets are $10. For information, call 713-502-5459.
Veteran organic gardening author, Judy Barrett, will be signing copies of her book “When Good Gardens Go Bad, Earth-Friendly Solutions to Common Garden Problems,” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call 409-765-9770.
UPCOMING
Young ladies ages 17-22 are encouraged to sign up for the 26th annual Scholarship Gala, sponsored by Juneteenth Development Inc. The Ambassador also will receive the title of Galveston County’s Ms. Juneteenth, as well as scholarship prize moneys. The gala will begin at 7 p.m. June 3 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. To sign up, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
Galveston County Community Action Council’s executive committee will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday at 4700 Broadway, Suite C-109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its last Greenhouse Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at The Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Dickinson Historical Society will have its throwback social at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Dickinson Historical Railroad Center, 218 FM 517 W., in Dickinson. Attendees are encouraged to take a picture or memento from old time Dickinson for a show and tell program. Visitors are welcome. Call 281-534-4367.
The Sea Isle Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Sea Isle Milton Pines Park at 4100 Mason Drive in Sea Isle. Original artwork, sea glass, plants, children’s books, and more will be available. For information, email bloom bythesea@att.net.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer free microchips and half price adoptions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Pet Vaccination Services also will offer low-cost pet vaccinations. For information, visit www.arcpets.org or www.petvaccs.com or call 713-738-3131 or 210-377-2222.
Pat Jakobi will present the workshop “The Rules of Art Composition and When to Break Them” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Galveston Art League at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $20. For information and to register, email gallery2117@gmail.com or call 409-621-1008.
July 1 is the deadline to sign up for Sea Star Base Galveston’s Maritime Camp, which will be July 29 through Aug. 3 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For ages 14-18. Space is limited to 30 students. To sign up, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-572-2560.
July 15 is the deadline to sign up for the Summer Music Funshop, sponsored by the Houston Children’s Chorus. The Galveston Project will be July 23 through July 29 at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park. Registration is $25 per child (for students in grades 3-8; lunch will be provided). To register and get more information, visit www.houstonchildren.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.