HAPPY BIRTHDAY Chassidy Robinson, Frank Bankston, Roger Quiroga, Adalyn Cochran, Christopher Williams Jr., Jeneisha Johnson, Elizabeth Garza, Tanisha Wallace, Jakki Kadlecek, Linda Allums-Hardeman, Shawn Harrison and Linda Gage-Guidry.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Shane and Kristen Henry, celebrating eight years; and David and Brandi Connell, celebrating five years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.