Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free class “Successful Vegetable Gardening” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at the Crystal Beach Fire & Rescue Dept. at 930 Noble Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. To RSVP, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Artist Boat will have its annual public meeting for visions and plans for the Coastal Heritage Preserve from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today at the Galveston Country Club at 4228 Stewart Road in Galveston. A light breakfast will be served. To RSVP, email executive assistant@artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a crawfish boil beginning at 1 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will meet at 1 p.m. today in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-5170 or 409-771-2003.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free class “A Passion for Plumeria” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. today at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will have a crawfish boil at 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 30 at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. Two pounds, with corn, potatoes, and sausage will be $10. For information, call 409-443-5705.
Let’s Dance will have its “Island Dance” evening event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today in the ballroom at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8 per person. For information, call Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
