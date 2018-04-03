The city of Friendswood will offer lifeguard training and recertification for ages 15 and older from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Leavesley Jones Hangar, 901 Buckingham Drive, in Friendswood. Candidates must pass required swimming tests and complete an online class before Wednesday. For fees and information, visit parks.friendswood.com.
Friday is the deadline to sign up for the second annual Louis Bait Camp’s Old Smokey Cook-off, which will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3510 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Entry fee is $100 per team. Prizes will be awarded. Proceeds benefit His Ministries. To register, visit the business in person or call 409-935-9050.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 17 at the Carver Park Community Center, 6615 Park Ave., in Texas City. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available (some items are free at the end of each month). For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the captain’s room at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Call Dawn Tholcken, 281-923-5197.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call 409-771-9678.
The New Leaf Al-Anon group will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Rosenberg Library, in the Randall Room, 2310 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Call 409-692-3078.
Free beginner ballroom lessons will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 2105 S. Dickinson, in League City. Eileen Bauerlein will teach the class. Must have a city of League City activity card to participate (nonresidents can pay $25 for a yearly pass or purchase a day pass). For information, email nevabill@gmail.com.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. All are welcome. Call 409-763-9866.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Mainland No. 3199 Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 5:45 p.m. today at 4445 Ninth St. in Bacliff. Call 281-339-3480.
Cub Scout Troop No. 120 (Bears) will meet from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. today at Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2702 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. New members are welcome. For information, call 409-762-4884.
The Houston chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the House of Prayer Lutheran Church, Room 210, 14045 Space Center Blvd., in Houston. Call 281-480-1231.
The Galveston County Democrats Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-877-8137.
The Short Term Rental Owners Association will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Olympia Grill at Pier 21, 21st Street at Harborside Drive, in Galveston. Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale will be the guest speaker. Anyone who owns or has an interest in vacation rentals is welcome. A social hour will begin at 6 p.m. RSVP required. For information or to RSVP, contact Mary Branum, president@stroag.org or 281-433-2945.
The Galveston Dance Club will offer group dance lessons at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the aerobics room at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. The first two lessons are free. No partner is required. Visit www.galvestondanceclub.com. Call 409-370-0617.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at the Tremont Hotel Coffee Shop, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, in Galveston. Chess players of all levels, newbies and those who haven’t played in a while are welcome. Contact George Laiacona, laiaconajr@gmail.com or 713-252-4127.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Call 281-337-4952.
The Bay Area Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. today at a location TBD. Fellowship will begin at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.bayareaquiltguild.org or call Debby Benson, 713-248-8757.
The Christian Motorcyclist Association, Lighthouse Riders Chapter, will meet at 7 p.m. today at Kelley’s Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. If you wish to eat, please arrive early. Call 713-550-3466.
Knights of Columbus No. 787 will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Call 409-762-2112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.