The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Fig Tree Pruning and Propagation” from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. today at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-534-3413, Ext. 1.
The nonprofit Sunshine Resale Shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at 6915 Second St. in Hitchcock. Clothes, furniture, collectibles, costume jewelry, kitchen ware, books, small appliances and linens will be available for purchase. Every first Friday is half price sale day on selected items. Call 409-986-5632.
The Dickinson Historical Society will have its throwback social at 10 a.m. today at the Dickinson Historical Railroad Center, 218 FM 517 W., in Dickinson. Sam Christensen, curator of the Galveston Railroad Museum, will be the guest speaker. Visitors are welcome. Call 281-534-4367.
The women’s cancer support group will meet from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Thursdays upstairs at The Mosquito Café, 628 14th St., in Galveston. Participants must enter through the back door of the restaurant. Call 409-744-1011 or 409-762-8187.
Seniors ages 55 and older are invited to join the Seaside Seniors for lunch and fellowship at 11:30 a.m. today in Jinkins Hall at Grace Episcopal Church, 1115 36th St., in Galveston. Lunch is provided with a $4 donation welcome. Table games will be provided. For information, call Jeff Pitsenbarger, 281-389-1963.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at noon today at Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant, 628 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Texas City Noon Lions Club will meet at noon Thursdays at the Los Aztecas Bar and Grill, 2525 Palmer Highway, in Texas City. New members are welcome. Call 281-678-8148.
The Rotary Club of the Mainland will meet at noon Thursdays at Kelly’s Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. Call Craig Watt, 409-934-8018.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. today in the auditorium of Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St., in League City. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
Free dance lessons taught by Lewis and Betty Whistler will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 2105 S. Dickinson, in League City. Must have a city of League City activity card to participate (nonresidents can pay $25 for a yearly pass or purchase a day pass). For information, email nevabill@gmail.com.
The Seniors is inviting all those interested to come meet with the group for Senior Game Day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church, 317 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. The group will play cards (Bridge, Hands and Feet) and dominoes (Train). Call 409-945-4426.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston. SNAP will be accepted and SNAP Double Dollars will be distributed, and WIC vouchers will be distributed and accepted as well. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will serve dinners from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. The menu varies. A minimum $8 donation is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
Houston Methodist St. John Hospital will offer a free knee pain information session from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today in the main lobby of the hospital at 18300 St. John Drive in Nassau Bay. To RSVP, visit houstonmethodist.org/events or call 713-574-5017.
The Ball High School Class of 1973 will meet at 6 p.m. today in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call Phyllis Moore, 409-939-3052.
Free GED classes will be offered from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays at Turning Point Church, 4124 Broadway, in Galveston. To sign up, call Brenda Smith, 409-502-9935.
The Texas City Evening Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Reef Seafood House, 1301 31 1/2 St., in Texas City. Call Stephanie Maguire, 409-939-4466.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in Room 108 at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston (enter on North side of church). Call 559-356-7097.
The West Beach Lions Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, in Galveston. Call Gay Fundling, 409-737-2020, 409-599-5903, or 409-789-1119.
The Sons of the American Legion Post No. 554 will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. The Sons also will host a dinner at 5:30 p.m., which is open to the public. Menu TBD. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
