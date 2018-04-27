The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The International Oleander Kick-off Luncheon and Silent Auction will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at The Veranda at Hotel Galvez, 2024 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $35. RSVP required. To RSVP email lmiller4511@att.net.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-337-5441.
Sea Star Base Galveston will offer kayak excursions for birding and photography from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. The cost is $35 per person (minors must be accompanied by an adult). To register, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-572-2560.
The North Galveston Epicurean Farmers Market will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays at 4102 Winnie St. in Galveston. There also will be an old-fashioned southern fish fry Friday. For information, email northgalveston@gmail.com.
Leopold & Strahan Realty Group is inviting the public to its Client Appreciation Party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 2715 Broadway in Galveston. Ramon Santillan, with Autism Speaks, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit http://act.autismspeaks.org/houston or call 832-975-7500.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. today in the chapel at University Baptist Church at 16106 Middlebrook Drive in Houston. Alice Braud-Jones, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will be the guest speaker. Visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its dance night featuring a variety of music from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have its annual crawfish festival Saturday and Sunday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call Robert Conklin, 361-510-3467, Beverly Conklin, 361-446-6033, or Jason Elkins, 979-388-4252.
The La Marque Lions Club will have its sixth annual Pitch Hit & Run competition for youth ages 7-14 at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Hitchcock Little League Fields at 8324 Robinson Road in Hitchcock. Parents must take a copy of their child/children birth certificates. For information, contact Russ Gillaspia, rgillaspia@acutx.org or 409-789-8902, or Chris Armacost, carmacost@hitchcockisd.org or 409-682-5809.
The Sea Isle Planters Bunch will have its annual rummage, bake and jewelry sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Milton Pines Pavilion, 4100 Mason St., in the Sea Isle subdivision on Galveston’s West End. For information, call 415-889-9142.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer the free class “Growing Cucurbits” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston County Bayside Community Center, 4833 10th St., in Bacliff. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Oleander Garden Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Betty Head Oleander Garden Park at 2624 Sealy St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, email lmiller4511@att.net.
The La Marque Fire Station Celebration Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade will begin at Gulfway Plaza, turn south on Delany Road, west on Texas Avenue, loop around the new fire station (from Texas Ave., out from Saltgrass Point Blvd.), back on to Texas Avenue, head East toward Garrett Street, north on S. Garrett St., and will end at 4916 Texas Avenue. For information, call 409-938-9201.
The Heritage Gardeners will have its “Through the Garden Gate” spring tour from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets will be available at the Marie Workman Garden Center and Briscoe Garden at 112 W. Spreading Oaks Drive in Friendswood. For tickets and information, visit www.heritagegardener.org.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will be selling fish dinners from 1 p.m. until all gone Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Dinners are $8 per plate. To order or get more information, call 409-945-8975.
Author T. Felder Dern will be signing copies of his book “The Downfall of Galveston’s May Walker Burleson” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Tew Academy of Irish Dance will perform at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, visit ww.tewacademy.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Tejano Night featuring DJ Big E from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The eighth annual Rotary Club of Galveston’s crawfish boil will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the big white tent at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. For tickets and information, visit www.galvestonchamber.com or call 409-763-5326.
