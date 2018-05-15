HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jarrod and Kesha Blakely, Lloyd Ross, Danielle Parson, Tanya Applin-Norwood, Hortynse Newsome, Josey Rolland, Kahlana Valentine, J.B. Degrassa, Tommy Pucciarello, Terri Luker Hampton, Merian Fuqua-Stinson, Jody Swan, Jean Jordan Hill, Debbie Cleary Riehl, Rusty Legg, Mike Swaim, Rusty Legg and Marie Puccetti.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Sterling and Mary Patrick, celebrating 36 years; Michael and Belinda Enriquez, celebrating 26 years; and Clarence and Jeannine Scott, celebrating 14 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.