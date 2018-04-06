Today is the deadline to sign up for the second annual Louis Bait Camp’s Old Smokey Cook-off, which will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3510 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Entry fee is $100 per team. Prizes will be awarded. Proceeds benefit His Ministries. To register, visit the business in person or call 409-935-9050.
There will be a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday at Central Community Church at 5301 Ave. R in Galveston. Food concessions also will be available for purchase. For information, call 409-457-4239.
The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
Galveston College will have its annual health and wellness fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation wing-west on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Admission is free and open to the public. For information, contact Joyce Landry, jlandry@gc.edu or 409-944-1280.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon today at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill, 504 N. Jacquie Baly, FOX 26 TV and radio personality and governmental relations expert, will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required. To RSVP, email reserva tions.ccrw@gmail.com or visit www.clearcreekw.org.
The Us Too Prostate Cancer Education and Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. today at the University of Texas Medical Branch Specialty Care Center at Victory Lakes, 2240 Interstate 45, in League City. Visit www.ustoo.org or call Tom O’Neal, 281-229-5788, or Wayne Elliott, 409-925-6122.
Sea Star Base Galveston will offer kayak excursions for birding and photography from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. The cost is $35 per person (minors must be accompanied by an adult). To register, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-572-2560.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its dance night featuring a variety of music from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
There will be an open casting call for a major film set to begin filming in the summer from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at The Back Pork and Events Center at 1219 Walnut St. in La Marque. No experience necessary. For information, email bull featurecasting.tx@gmail.com or call 512-900-5929.
The Texas City reunion block party celebration will be from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Sanders Center at 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. Free food, drinks and children activities will be provided. Take your own chairs and tents. For information, call 832-773-3749.
Galveston Art League will have a reception featuring its April artist of the Month, David Wheeler, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Let’s Dance will have an evening dance event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8 per person. For information, call Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
The “Treasures, Trinkets and Souvenirs” exhibit, presented by Sharon Gillins, will have an opening presentation at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-765-9770.
In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week there will be a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Texas City Police Department at 1004 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-770-5124 or 409-443-0501.
The Clear Creek Swim League is accepting registration from students ages 6-18 for area swim league teams through April 20. For registration information and teams, visit www.teamunify.com/ccsltx.
Atmosphere The Salon will be accepting donations for its annual sidewalk sale during normal business hours through May 16. The sale, which will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19, will benefit the Galveston Diaper Bank. For information, email office@atmospherethesalon.com or call 409-750-9810.
