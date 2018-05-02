LULAC Council No. 255 will have its annual Cinco de Mayo event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-256-3118.
