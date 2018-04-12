The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its Greenhouse Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today at The Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The nonprofit Sunshine Resale Shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at 6915 Second St. in Hitchcock. Clothes, furniture, collectibles, costume jewelry, kitchen ware, books, small appliances and linens will be available for purchase. Every first Friday is half price sale day on selected items. Call 409-986-5632.
In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week the Domestic Violence: Resources to Recovery event will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon today at NASA Aglow Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. For information, call 409-770-5124 or 409-443-0501.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Tuesday at the Carver Park Community Center, 6615 Park Ave., in Texas City. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The Weed ‘N Wish Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Historic Railroad Museum, 218 FM 517 W., in Dickinson. There will be a hat contest with tropical themes. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. New members are welcome. For information, email Linda Wilson, wwil son17@comcast.net.
The women’s cancer support group will meet from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Thursdays upstairs at The Mosquito Café, 628 14th St., in Galveston. Participants must enter through the back door of the restaurant. Call 409-744-1011 or 409-762-8187.
Texas City Noon Lions Club will meet at noon Thursdays at the Los Aztecas Bar and Grill, 2525 Palmer Highway, in Texas City. New members are welcome. Call 281-678-8148.
The Rotary Club of the Mainland will meet at noon Thursdays at Kelly’s Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. Call Craig Watt, 409-934-8018.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at noon today at Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant, 628 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Professor David Schein will discuss his book “The Decline of America: 100 Years of Leadership Failures.” For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Seniors is inviting all those interested to come meet with the group for Senior Game Day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church, 317 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. The group will play cards (Bridge, Hands and Feet) and dominoes (Train). Call 409-945-4426.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston. SNAP will be accepted and SNAP Double Dollars will be distributed, and WIC vouchers will be distributed and accepted as well. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Galveston Children’s Museum will present its “Family Free Night” from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Visit www.galvestoncm.org or call 409-572-2544.
The Galveston Chapter of the NAACP will meet for its executive session at 5 p.m. and then have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today at Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. New members are welcome. Call Mary Patrick, 409-771-1091.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will serve dinners from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. The menu varies. A minimum $8 donation is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council’s Boundary Expansion Working Group will meet from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 4700 Ave. U, Building 216, in Galveston. Public comments will be accepted. For information, contact Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov or 409-356-0386.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its executive meeting at 5:30 p.m. and its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
Free GED classes will be offered from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays at Turning Point Church, 4124 Broadway, in Galveston. To sign up, call Brenda Smith, 409-502-9935.
The Texas City Evening Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Reef Seafood House, 1301 31 1/2 St., in Texas City. Call Stephanie Maguire, 409-939-4466.
There will be a city of Galveston candidate forum at 6 p.m. today at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., in Galveston. For information, email president@gaingalveston.com or call 409-739-5258.
The Sons of the American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Visit www.americanlegionpost89.org.
The West Beach Lions Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, in Galveston. Call Gay Fundling, 409-737-2020, 409-599-5903, or 409-789-1119.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in Room 108 at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston (enter on North side of church). Call 559-356-7097.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The Surfrider Galveston Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. today at Mod Coffee Shop, 2126 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Meetings will include guest speakers and chapter updates on the protection and enjoyment of our ocean waves and beaches. For information, visit galves tonsurfrider.com or call 409-771-9522.
The La Marque Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will meet at 7 p.m. today at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Call 409-935-9036 or 409-770-4366.
