The city of Galveston will have its spring citywide cleanup from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday 51st Street east to the East End. For information, visit www.galvestontx.gov or email publicworks@galvestontx.gov.
The Center for Risk Management at College of the Mainland will host a fatigue management class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Gulf Coast Safety Institute at 320 Delany Road in La Marque. The class is free of charge, and registration begins at 7:30 a.m. For information, call 409-933-8365.
The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
FeatherFest Hawkers’ Hall & Avian Alley will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. For information, call 409-789-8125.
AARP Chapter No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. Doug Peterson will be the guest speaker. Contact Liz Shepperd, qeshepperd@yahoo.com or 281-486-7770.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The North Galveston Epicurean Farmers Market will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays at 4102 Winnie St. in Galveston. There also will be an old-fashioned southern fish fry Friday. For information, email northgalveston@gmail.com.
FeatherFest’s Raptors Revealed free birds of prey raptor show will be from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. today, and noon to 12:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the parking lot at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Visit www.Galveston NatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Dickinson Historical Society will have its Wine and Roses Happy Hour event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Dickinson Historical Railroad Center at 218 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. For information, call 281-534-4367.
The Legion Riders of the American Legion Post No. 20 will host a dinner TBD at 5:30 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $8 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
FeatherFest will present “The Lost Bird Project” movie from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today at the IMAX theater at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will have its fourth annual Blue Trailblazers Awards banquet at 7 p.m. today in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $25. For tickets and information, call 409-771-2003, 409-771-1093, or 409-744-5170.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its dance night featuring a variety of music from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have its annual crawfish festival Saturday and Sunday, and April 28 and April 29 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call Robert Conklin, 361-510-3467, Beverly Conklin, 361-446-6033, or Jason Elkins, 979-388-4252.
The Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission will have its Tour de Trash City Cleanup event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Residents of La Marque can drop off bulk trash items for free at city hall at 1111 Bayou Road, or at 4916 Texas Ave. No hazardous waste will be accepted. For information, call 409-938-9255 or visit www.cityoflamarque.org.
Sea Star Base Galveston will offer Texas Boaters Education classes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For ages 13 and older. Space is limited. Must register ($20 per person). For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.com or call 409-572-2560, Ext. 1006.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, in Galveston. A candidate forum will take place at this meeting. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Cavalla Historical Foundation and the American Undersea Warfare Center will have its Submarine Memorial Service and All Cavalla Reunion at 10 a.m. Saturday at Seawolf Park in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call 409-770-3196.
The outdoor Galveston Island Market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 23rd and Mechanic streets in Galveston (weather permitting). For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.