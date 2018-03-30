The city of La Marque’s Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission is accepting applications for its annual “Let’s Paint the Town” home improvement program through today. For La Marque residents/homeowners only. For information, call 409-938-9256.
The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Easter bake sale from 9 a.m. until all sold out today in the lobby of Prosperity Bank, 8300 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. Proceeds will got toward its scholarship fund. For information, call 409-986-9224.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legion Riders will host a fried fish dinner at 5:30 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in Dickinson. An $8 minimum per dinner is asked. Menu TBD. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its dance night featuring a variety of music from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
There will be an Easter Egg Hunt at 9 a.m. Saturday at Paul Hopkins Park at 1000 FM 517 in Dickinson. A shuttle will be available beginning at 7:30 a.m. leaving from the Ashley HomeStore at 3465 Interstate 45 N. in Dickinson. Houston Rockets legend and Hall of Famer Calvin Murphy will kick off the event. For information, visit www.ashleyloveshouston.com.
Local author Robert Murray will be signing copies of his book “A Letter to My Younger Self” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at La Marque High School at 397 Duroux in La Marque. For information, call 409-996-5329.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Tejano Night event featuring DJ Marty Briones at 9 p.m. Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
April 6 is the deadline to register for the Galveston County Extension Agent — Agriculture and Natural Resources exam-prep course for the Texas Dept. of Agriculture Commercial and Noncommercial pesticide applicator license exam, which will be April 11 at the Alvin Library, 105 S. Gordon St., in Alvin. For registration fees and information, contact Melissa Anderson, melissa.anderson@co.galveston.tx.us or 281-309-5068.
The city of Friendswood will offer lifeguard training and recertification for ages 15 and older from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 7 and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 8 at Leavesley Jones Hangar, 901 Buckingham Drive, in Friendswood. Candidates must pass required swimming tests and complete an online class before Wednesday. For fees and information, visit parks.friendswood.com before March 30.
The Clear Creek Swim League is accepting registration from students ages 6-18 for area swim league teams through April 20. For registration information and teams, visit www.teamunify.com/ccsltx.
Atmosphere The Salon will be accepting donations for its annual sidewalk sale during normal business hours through May 16. The sale, which will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19, will benefit the Galveston Diaper Bank. For information, email office@atmospherethesalon.com or call 409-750-9810.
