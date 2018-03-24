The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its 35th annual spring BBQ Cook-off today at 1650 state Highway 3 in League City. Entry fee is $150. Prizes will be awarded. For information, email alegion554@yahoo.com or call 281-332-8733.
The Front Door Club will have its inaugural community charity prom drive from 9 a.m. to noon today at 6106 FM 1765 in Texas City. Donations of gently used or new formal gowns, jewelry, handbags and services will be accepted. For information, call 713-417-4278 or 409-354-9090.
The inaugural Galveston Island Book Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Ball High School at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit http://Galveston.BookFestival.Network or call 512-299-4810.
The Saltwater Garden Club of Bayou Vista will have its annual spring plant sale and market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the park and pavilion by the swimming pool on Neptune Drive in Bayou Vista. For information, call Judy Steffens, 713-502-5459.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, in Galveston. Cheryl Johnson will be the guest speaker. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The city of Friendswood’s annual Youth Sports Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. today on FM 518 and FM 2351. Afterward, the Girls Softball and Little League Baseball organizations will have their ceremonial “first pitch.” Awards will be given. For the exact parade route and information, visit www.friendswood.com.
Associated Credit Union of Texas will have its third annual St. Baldrick’s Fundraiser — Brave the Shave! event from 9 a.m. to noon today at 1095 League City Parkway in League City. For information, contact Remy Martinez, rmartinez@acutx.org or 281-476-3552.
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce and the Hitchcock Public Library will have its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. today at the Good Ole Days Fairgrounds in Hitchcock. For ages 2-10. Must pre-register children. To register, call 409-986-9224.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Jamaica Beach Park, 16721 Jolly Roger, in Jamaica Beach. All sorts of wares and food will be sold. For information, email bloombythesea@att.net.
Bay Area Pet Adoptions will have its Woofstock event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 4106 E. NASA Parkway in El Lago. The event will include microchipping, dog contests, training demonstrations, and more. For information, contact Jennifer Maxwell, jqmaxwell@icloud.com or 832-498-8187.
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will have its spring open house from noon to 3 p.m. today in the Student Services and Classroom Building on its campus at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. For information, visit www.uhcl.edu/open or call 281-283-2500.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Beneficials in the Garden” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-534-3413, Ext. 1.
Author LuLynne Streeter will be signing copies of her book “Frozen Lives” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
There will be a free Easter “Eggstravaganza” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at Lago Mar, 12519 Gales Point Drive, in Texas City. The event also will include spring-fling dance music, food and beverages, crafts, and more. The Easter Bunny also will be available for pictures. For information, visit www.lagomarintexascity.com.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 11320 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Wild About Texas will perform. The cost is $10 per person. For information, call 409-925-2525.
