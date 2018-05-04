The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
There will be a benefit garage sale from 9 a.m. to noon today and Saturday at 820 Winnie St. in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the hospital in Quiche, Guatemala. Free seeds with purchase. For information, call 409-762-1162.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The Us Too Prostate Cancer Education and Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. today at the University of Texas Medical Branch Specialty Care Center at Victory Lakes, 2240 Interstate 45, in League City. Visit www.ustoo.org or call Tom O’Neal, 281-229-5788, or Wayne Elliott, 409-925-6122.
The North Galveston Epicurean Farmers Market will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays at 4102 Winnie St. in Galveston. There also will be an old-fashioned southern fish fry Friday. For information, email northgalveston@gmail.com.
The third annual Pleasure Pier Seawall Clean Up & Butt Hunt will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today beginning at Fish Tales Restaurant, 2502 Seawall Blvd., and ending at the Pleasure Pier at 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, visit www.pleasurepier.com or call 409-766-4950.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
The College of the Mainland Vocal Arts will present “Let There be Music” at 7:30 p.m. today at St. John’s United Methodist Church at 8200 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Admission is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.com.edu/finearts.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its dance night featuring a variety of music from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its fifth annual 5K Color Fun Run and Helicopter Ball Drop from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Joe Raitano Stadium on the campus of Santa Fe High School at 16000 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Registration for the fun run is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Fee to participate in the helicopter ball drop is $5 each. For information, visit www.sfisd.org/educationfoun dation or contact Jodi Gidley, jodi.gidley@sfisd.org or 409-925-9080.
There will be a free legal clinic for veterans and their families from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the VA Outpatient Clinic at 3828 Ave. N in Galveston. For information, visit www.hba.org or call 713-759-1133.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free class “What is an Orchid?” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday; and “Beneficials in the Garden” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual spring sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Clear Lake Park meeting room, 5001 E. NASA Parkway, in Houston. For information, visit www.saltgrasspotters.com or call 713-851-4012 or 713-410-8599.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will present a mental health awareness workshop from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. The workshop, in conjunction with National Alliance on Mental Illness, is free and open to the public. For information, call Sharonda Houston, 832-971-9816.
The Galveston Art League will toast winners in its May Juried Show at an awards reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at its gallery at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Let’s Dance will have an evening dance event “Hooray for Hollywood” from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8 per person. For information, call Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
Seeding Galveston will have its Urban Farm Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com or call 281-794-9899.
The University of Texas Medical Branch Health Family Medicine Clinics doctors and staff will be giving away bicycle helmets during the LULAC Council No. 151 annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at noon Sunday at 722 21st St. in Galveston. Parents must be present. Quantities limited. For information, call 409-772-1847.
Auditions for “Young Frankenstein” will be at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Singers, dancers, and actors age 16 and older are invited. For information, email bareahp@comcast.net.
