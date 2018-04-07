There will be a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Central Community Church at 5301 Ave. R in Galveston. Food concessions also will be available for purchase. For information, call 409-457-4239.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
There will be an open casting call for a major film set to begin filming in the summer from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at The Back Pork and Events Center at 1219 Walnut St. in La Marque. No experience necessary. For information, email bullfeature casting.tx@gmail.com or call 512-900-5929.
The second annual Louis Bait Camp’s Old Smokey Cook-off will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 3510 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-935-9050.
Nia Cultural Center will have its annual Heritage Fair and Black History Quiz Bowl from noon to 4 p.m. today at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7086.
The Texas City reunion block party celebration will be from noon to 8 p.m. today at the Sanders Center at 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. Free food, drinks and children activities will be provided. Take your own chairs and tents. For information, call 832-773-3749.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will meet at 1 p.m. today in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-5170 or 409-771-2003.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. today at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will have a crawfish boil at 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 30 at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. Two pounds, with corn, potatoes, and sausage will be $10. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston Art League will have a reception featuring its April artist of the Month, David Wheeler, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School will have its annual casino and dance fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at Ponzini Hall at 1600 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $25 per person, and includes play money for gaming, two drink tickets, appetizers, a live and silent auction, dancing, and more. For tickets and information, email ahanley@fatimatc.org or call 409-945-3326.
Let’s Dance will have an evening dance event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today in the ballroom at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8 per person. For information, call Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
