The Space City Cruisers Car & Bike Show will be today at Walter Hall Park, 807 state Highway 3 N., in League City. Registration will be from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fee is $30 per entry. Admission is free and open to the public from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For information, visit www.spacecitycruisers.com or call 713-875-0172.
There will be an Easter Egg Hunt at 9 a.m. today at Paul Hopkins Park at 1000 FM 517 in Dickinson. A shuttle will be available beginning at 7:30 a.m. leaving from the Ashley HomeStore at 3465 Interstate 45 N. in Dickinson. Houston Rockets legend and Hall of Famer Calvin Murphy will kick off the event. For information, visit www.ashleyloves houston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
El Katif Temple No. 85 Prince Hall Shriners of Galveston will have its annual crawfish boil and gumbo festival from noon to 5 p.m. today at 1524 31st St. in Galveston. For information, call 281-701-6142.
Local author Robert Murray will be signing copies of his book “A Letter to My Younger Self” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at La Marque High School at 397 Duroux in La Marque. For information, call 409-996-5329.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will have a crawfish boil at 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 30 at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. Two pounds, with corn, potatoes, and sausage will be $10. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 11320 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Texas Heartaches will perform. The cost is $10 per person. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Tejano Night event featuring DJ Marty Briones at 9 p.m. today at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.