The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Wednesday in the Veranda Room of Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Justice of the Texas Supreme Court, Jimmy Blacklock, will be the guest speaker. Admission for the seated luncheon is $25. Attendees are encourage to RSVP by today to Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through May 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon today at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
UPCOMING
Young ladies ages 17-22 are encouraged to sign up for the 26th annual Scholarship Gala, sponsored by Juneteenth Development Inc. The Ambassador also will receive the title of Galveston County’s Ms. Juneteenth, as well as scholarship prize moneys. The gala will begin at 7 p.m. June 3 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. To sign up, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
Entries for the third annual Keep Friendswood Beautiful Photo Contest will be accepted Monday through May 4 at www.Friendswood.com/pho to. Cash awards will be awarded. For information, email rec@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
The Clear Creek Swim League is accepting registration from students ages 6-18 for area swim league teams through Friday. For registration information and teams, visit www.teamunify.com/ccsltx.
There will be a forum for candidates who are running for the upcoming Clear Creek Independent School District school board election from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the district’s education support center at 2425 E. Main St. in League City. For information, call 713-301-3019.
The Galveston Housing Authority will open its online application portal public housing waiting list for one bedroom units only at midnight Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Thursday at www.ghatx.org. Applications will only be accepted via the website. For information, call 409-765-1900.
FeatherFest Hawkers’ Hall & Avian Alley will be available from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The city of Galveston will have its spring citywide cleanup from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday 51st Street east to the East End. For information, visit www.galvestontx.gov or email publicworks@galvestontx.gov.
FeatherFest’s Raptors Revealed free birds of prey raptor show will be from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Friday, noon to 12:45 p.m. Saturday and April 22 in the parking lot at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Visit www.GalvestonNatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Dickinson Historical Society will have its Wine and Roses Happy Hour event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Dickinson Historical Railroad Center at 218 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. For information, call 281-534-4367.
FeatherFest will present “The Lost Bird Project” movie from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the IMAX theater at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will have its fourth annual Blue Trailblazers Awards banquet at 7 p.m. Friday in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $25. For tickets and information, call 409-771-2003, 409-771-1093, or 409-744-5170.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have its annual crawfish festival Saturday and April 22, and April 28 and April 29 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call Robert Conklin, 361-510-3467, Beverly Conklin, 361-446-6033, or Jason Elkins, 979-388-4252.
The Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission will have its Tour de Trash City Cleanup event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Residents of La Marque can drop off bulk trash items for free at city hall at 1111 Bayou Road, or at 4916 Texas Ave. No hazardous waste will be accepted. For information, call 409-938-9255 or visit www.cityoflamarque.org.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, in Galveston. A candidate forum will take place at this meeting. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Galveston County Community Resource Coordination Group will present its Family Fun Game Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church, 800 FM 517 E., in Dickinson. Admission is free. To be entered into a special drawing, email gal vestoncrcg@gmail.com.
The outdoor Galveston Island Market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 23rd and Mechanic streets in Galveston (weather permitting). For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Caliber Collision is accepting nonperishable food items for its seventh annual Rhythm Restoration Food Drive through May 11 at 6902 Broadway in Galveston. Food items also can be dropped off at its other locations in Galveston County. To find the nearest location, visit calibercollision.com, or to make online donations, visit caliberdonations.com.
Atmosphere The Salon will be accepting donations for its annual sidewalk sale during normal business hours through May 16. The sale, which will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19, will benefit the Galveston Diaper Bank. For information, email office@atmospherethesalon.com or call 409-750-9810.
