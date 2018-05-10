First United Methodist Church will have its inaugural craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 7127 Methodist St. in Hitchcock. Baked potatoes and hot dogs also will be sold. For information, call 409-986-6972.
