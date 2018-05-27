The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Salvation Army Brass bands will present a free concert from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. For information, visit Texasmusicandarts.com or call 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
The Galveston Chapter No. 685 of Vietnam Veterans of America will have its 25th annual Watchfire event at 6 p.m. today at Jack Brooks Park by the Veterans Memorial in Hitchcock. The event will include a POW/MIA remembrance table, field crosses with dog tags, food, and music from the Galveston Community Band. For information, call Buddy Farina, 409-682-1360.
UPCOMING
The American Legion Post No. 554 and the city of League City will conduct its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Free hot dogs will be available for those in attendance. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Friendswood Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the Veteran’s Memorial, next to city hall at 910 S. Friendswood Drive. Mayor Mike Foreman will be the speaker. Take your own lawn chairs. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The 589th Engineer Battalion will honor Daniel Pena Jr. with a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at the Galveston County Memorial Park Cemetery at 7301 Memorial St. in Hitchcock. All are invited. For information, contact Bob Spencer at bspen cer@589thEngineers.com or 701-303-0282.
Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its annual Memorial Day fundraiser from noon until sold out Monday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Barbecue plates will be $10 each. For information or to place an order, call 409-762-1212.
The annual American Undersea Warfare Center Memorial Day remembrance ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Seawolf Park on Pelican Island. Admission is free. For information, visit america nunderseawarfarecenter.com or call 409-770-3196.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will need volunteers to help recover flags placed during its annual Memorial Day Graves Decorations event at 4 p.m. Monday at various cemeteries across Galveston County. For information, call Frank Furleigh, 409-770-4366.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s board of directors will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday at 4700 Broadway, Suite C-109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The city of Friendswood will have its annual hurricane preparedness meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Friendswood Library at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, email eoc@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3335.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon Friday at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill, 504 N. Brenda Weber, wife of Congressman Randy Weber, will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com or visit www.clearcreekw.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free class “Successful Vegetable Gardening” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Crystal Beach Fire & Rescue Dept. at 930 Noble Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. To RSVP, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Artist Boat will have its annual public meeting for visions and plans for the Coastal Heritage Preserve from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 4228 Stewart Road in Galveston. A light breakfast will be served. To RSVP, email executive assistant@artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a crawfish boil beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free class “A Passion for Plumeria” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Let’s Dance will have its “Island Dance” evening event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8 per person. For information, call Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
The Fine Arts Academy of the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its summer drama camps for ages 6-16 at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. The first session is June 4 through June 29; and the second session is July 9 through Aug. 3. For registration information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
July 1 is the deadline to sign up for Sea Star Base Galveston’s Maritime Camp, which will be July 29 through Aug. 3 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For ages 14-18. Space is limited to 30 students. To sign up, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-572-2560.
July 15 is the deadline to sign up for the Summer Music Funshop, sponsored by the Houston Children’s Chorus. The Galveston Project will be July 23 through July 29 at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park. Registration is $25 per child (for students in grades 3-8; lunch will be provided). To register and get more information, visit www.houstonchildren.org.
