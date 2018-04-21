The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have its annual crawfish festival today and Sunday, and April 28 and April 29 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call Robert Conklin, 361-510-3467, Beverly Conklin, 361-446-6033, or Jason Elkins, 979-388-4252.
The city of Galveston will have its spring citywide cleanup from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today 51st Street east to the East End. For information, visit www.galvestontx.gov or email publicworks@galvestontx.gov.
The Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission will have its Tour de Trash City Cleanup event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Residents of La Marque can drop off bulk trash items for free at city hall at 1111 Bayou Road, or at 4916 Texas Ave. No hazardous waste will be accepted. For information, call 409-938-9255 or visit www.cityoflamarque.org.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Sea Star Base Galveston will offer Texas Boaters Education classes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For ages 13 and older. Space is limited. Must register ($20 per person). For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.com or call 409-572-2560, Ext. 1006.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, in Galveston. A candidate forum will take place at this meeting. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Cavalla Historical Foundation and the American Undersea Warfare Center will have its Submarine Memorial Service and All Cavalla Reunion at 10 a.m. today at Seawolf Park in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call 409-770-3196.
FeatherFest Hawkers’ Hall & Avian Alley will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. For information, call 409-789-8125.
Galveston County Community Resource Coordination Group will present its Family Fun Game Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Faith Lutheran Church, 800 FM 517 E., in Dickinson. Admission is free. To be entered into a special drawing, email gal vestoncrcg@gmail.com.
The outdoor Galveston Island Market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 23rd and Mechanic streets in Galveston (weather permitting). For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
American Hospice Bereavement Services will offer an open grief support group to anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one or is anticipating the death of a loved one from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today at 2525 South Shore Blvd. in League City. Donna Thomas is the facilitator. Call 832-536-3300. For individual support, call 281-210-6559.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
FeatherFest’s Raptors Revealed free birds of prey raptor show will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. today and Sunday in the parking lot at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Visit www.GalvestonNatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
The NAACP youth council will meet at 3 p.m. today at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., in Galveston. Call Connie Hebert or Sue Johnson, 409-763-8955, or Selena Edwards, 409-762-3461.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will have a crawfish boil at 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 30 at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. Two pounds, with corn, potatoes, and sausage will be $10. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through May 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 11320 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Wild About Texas will perform. The cost is $10 per person. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
