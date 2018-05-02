”Educated: A Memoir,” by Tara Westover, Random House, 2018
When Tara was 7, the school bus rolled past her house without stopping — although seven children lived there. She and her brothers had never been to school. They were born at home, had never seen a doctor and had no birth certificates.
Inspired by the Weavers of Ruby Ridge fame, Tara’s family were survivalists.
They canned peaches all summer, prepared bags they called “head for the hills” bags that they packed for an invasion of the government. They included herbal medicines, water purifiers, MREs (Meals Ready-to-Eat) so when the Feds came, they could hide in the wild plum trees and mountains of Idaho.
Tara’s mother trained as a midwife and became a well-known herbalist, selling her concoctions to everyone. The family helped her gather plants for various complaints, including treatment for post-birth contractions. Doctors and hospitals were never considered despite gashes and concussions, even explosions. The stewed herbs were used to treat every injury at home.
Tara’s father had a junkyard and salvaged metal. He demanded that all the family help work there, even Tara. With his machines the junkyard became a dangerous place, but his dementia knew no bounds.
The extremity of Tara’s upbringing is so shocking you will be reminded of Hillbilly Elegy and The Glass Castle. The family was so isolated from mainstream society that there was no one to ensure the children received an education, and no one to intervene when an older brother became violent. It takes a strong person with an indomitable will to live through abuse from her brothers, even from her parents.
Her brother, Tyler, got himself into college and came back to encourage her that she could get away from her miserable world. Tara decided to try to go to college even though she had never had a day of schooling. She taught herself enough mathematics, grammar, and science to take the ACT and was admitted to Brigham Young University.
She became addicted to learning and studied psychology, politics, philosophy, and history. She had never heard of the Holocaust and the Civil Rights Movement. Her quest for knowledge took her over oceans and across continents. She went to Harvard and to Cambridge University. Home to Idaho kept beckoning her. Had she traveled too far? Was there still a way home?
Tara’s memoir, Educated, shares with the reader the way a girl struggles for self-invention. She continues to feel strong family loyalty despite their lies and withdrawal, and of the grief that comes from turning her back on her parents’ beliefs.
