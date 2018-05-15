”Frederick the Frog: A Life Cycle Story,” by Ida P. Leggett, illustrated by Anne Gregory, 2017, $19.95
Anne Gregory received this Frederick the Frog story from her Aunt Ida written in longhand on green construction paper. Aunt Ida’s instructions were to illustrate it when the time was right. Her mantra was “Fully Relied On God” F.R.O.G.
This life cycle story would be essential to have in the library for science-minded young readers. When spring is in the air Mama Frog knows it is the time to lay her eggs. She found some weeds that were best for eggs and laid each tiny speck wrapped in soft jelly so Frederick had no eggshell to break open.
Frederick pushed this way and wiggled that way inside his jelly ball. He knew somehow to nibble the green scum so he could grow. This funny little fish-like thing is called a pollywog or a tadpole. Amazingly, as he swims around, he grows two strong back legs useful for jumping. Soon he lost his tail and grew two very strong front legs that helped him to climb onto water lilies. Frederick was able to hop from leaf to leaf.
He became friends with the ducks and found if he sat very still he could roll out his sticky tongue and catch a bug. Frederick looked forward to eating worms, spiders and minnows. They do have teeth, but swallow their food whole.
If you go by a pond you may see a green frog that once was Frederick the pollywog. By now, if you listen, you will notice that he has also learned to sing, and sing, and sing.
The story rhymes to encourage a sing-song reading with so much to see on each page. The varied colors elevate it from a storybook to a special picture book for several generations. The art and text combine to encourage inquisitiveness in a child. We all learn by asking questions.
While reading about Fredrick the pictures are so watery and weedy you might feel like swimming through the green pages. The author also includes four pages of Frog Fun Facts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.