“Cartoon County: My Father and His Friends in the Golden Age of Make-Believe,” by Cullen Murphy, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2017, 272 pages, $27
In the middle of the 20th century, the cartoon was king. Cities had multiple newspapers, and newspapers used comic strips to sell papers.
“Cartoon County: My Father and His Friends in the Golden Age of Make-Believe,” by Cullen Murphy tells the story of that era from a very personal viewpoint.
His father, John Cullen Murphy, was a cartoonist who illustrated Big Ben Bolt and later Prince Valiant, taking it over from Hal Foster. Back then the Sunday comic section was almost as large as today’s first section. Prince Valiant filled a full page without it being thought remarkable.
For 50 years — from the end of World War II until 1995 — artists who created comic strips, magazine cartoons, comic books, and magazine illustrations settled in Fairfield County, Conn. It was rural, property was cheap, Connecticut had no state income tax, and it was on the commuter train route to New York City. Before the internet and fax machine, when a long-distance call was expensive, access to the publishing industry in New York City was a necessity.
Cullen Murphy grew up among artists like Mort Walker, Dik Brown, Alex Raymond, and Stan Drake. As Cullen Murphy shows, all these artists shared experiences. Most were veterans of World War II. All enjoyed their craft, being self-employed, and raising large families in an era when that was done.
Murphy tells what it was like growing up back then. He reveals how these artists collaborated and socialized together. He shows how they would help each other out, secretly covering for anyone too sick or injured to do their strip. (Not just because they did not want the public to know. They did not want the syndicates realizing how interchangeable they were.)
Murphy also tells of the special magic of growing up watching your father work (since they worked from home). Many of them, including Murphy, who later wrote Prince Valiant as his father illustrated it, joined the family business of cartooning.
Lavishly illustrated with his father’s and other artists’ work (including some of Mort Walker’s “adult-themed” Beetle Bailey cartoons) “Cartoon County” recaptures a vanished era.
