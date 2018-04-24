"Hudson and the Puppy: Lost in Paris," by Jackie Clark Mancuso, published by La Librairie Parisienne, hardback, 2018, $17.95
Hudson is an expat American terrier who lives in France. Dog lovers will appreciate his adventures as he becomes the consummate Parisian. Hudson loves good food, Paris movies (his favorites are dog movies), and roaming the streets of the city of lights. You will wish you were there seeing the sights of Paris.
One day as he goes about his daily walk, he has the sense that someone is shadowing him. When he identifies the young culprit it turns out to be a dachshund stray that is totally lost.
Being of a kind nature, Hudson takes him on a whirlwind tour of the city, hoping he will recognize his neighborhood. How hard can it be to find the little guy’s home? But first the two must stop at all Hudson’s favorite haunts. The bakery with baguettes comes first, then a beautiful garden with a zoo and a merry-go-round. When Hudson asks the puppy if different places seem like home, he gets no response. Hudson wonders if he has not learned to talk yet. They use a scooter to get around the big city quicker. Nothing smelled familiar to the little lost puppy.
When even a boat trip doesn’t solve the problem of the puppy’s home, Hudson is afraid he may be homeless. Even when offered a free puppy everyone had an excuse not to adopt him. “Too big! Too little! I’m allergic! I have a cat!”
When the two pals decide to see a movie, Hudson gets a brilliant idea. Is that what the puppy wanted all alone?
The only solution can be an ending that is compassionate and responsible.
It has a beautiful sense of places where Hudson and his little friend see many scenes in Paris. Readers take a journey into another country while learning a little of the French language. The ending of the beautifully illustrated picture book is “le petit dictionnaire,” a small dictionary of French words, including pronunciation and definition. What a pleasant surprise when some of the French words look almost like English words. Adults will enjoy this unusual children’s book.
