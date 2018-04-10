”The Great Alone,” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press, 2018, 435 pages
Wonder what it would be like to live in the wilds of Alaska in the ‘70s? The Allbrights moved there hoping it would help Ernt deal with his post-traumatic stress disorder. His wife, Cora, and their 13-year-old daughter, Lenora, were skeptical, but willing to try anything.
Ernt had returned from Vietnam broken in body and spirit, couldn’t keep a job, and moved his family every few months. He was not the handsome, laughing man Cora fell in love with and seemed to be intent on destroying his family and himself.
They are a family in crisis and when Ernt comes up with another “big idea;” Cora and Leni really have no choice. They are always shaping their needs to fit his. Cora is a person who loves her husband to his detriment. She is either too weak or too much in love with a sadist to leave him. Leni plays along with her mother’s pretend game, but their whole lives are focused on keeping him from going berserk.
Leni is caught in the storm of her parents’ relationship, but she is desperate for a home. Moving every few months, never able to finish a school year, but she hopes Alaska will offer stability.
They arrive in an old RV during the beautiful summer months. Generous locals make the Allbrights think this is the answer to their nomadic life. They warn their new friends about the approaching winter and help them prepare. As the days grow shorter, they find themselves in an increasingly precarious position.
Leni and her mother realize that Ernt’s fragile mental state is deteriorating into paranoia during the eight months of dark winter. He is in the process of building a fortress so no one can get inside to attack them. They will be captured inside the snow covered cabin on their own against the insanity of Cora’s husband and Leni’s father.
Leni has become best friends with Matthew, the son of Ernt’s worst enemy and he has forbidden her to see him. She sneaks out at night to meet him.
Everyone during the winter must deal with their own demons and must face a wilderness in both humans and nature. The author’s rich cast of characters is so well developed we want to know even more about them. We meet all three of the Allbright family, Tom and Genny Walker, Mad Earl, Tica, Large Marge. She highlights the heroics of everyday people, especially the women.
We see the Alaska that was vanishing before it became the cruise ship destination of hundreds of tourists.
