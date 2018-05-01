“A Little History of Archaeology,” by Brian Fagan, Yale University Press, 2018, 288 pages, $25
Archaeology is the study of the history of mankind through examining its artifacts.
“A Little History of Archaeology,” by Brian Fagan is the study of archaeology through examining its artifacts.
The book is part of Yale University Press’s “A Little History” series. It examines different topics in a short and readable, yet comprehensive manner.
In this book, Fagan, an internationally recognized archaeologist, puts archaeology under the microscope. In 40 brief chapters he takes readers through archaeology’s past, going from the dawn of archaeology through to the present.
Following an introductory chapter, Fagan starts by examining the first attempt to treat the study of the past scientifically: Napoleon’s 1798 expedition to Egypt. Napoleon brought a collection of “savants” (literally “wise men”) from France’s academic community to study Egypt. They examined artifacts from Egypt’s past. Among the antiquities found was the Rosetta Stone. (In a later chapter Fagan describes how that was used to decipher hierogylphics.)
This triggered a fashion for studying antiquities. Fagan’s later chapters take us through archaeology’s three ages: the age of the gentleman antiquarian, the heroic age (think Indiana Jones) and modern archaeology, organized, systematized and using tools like carbon dating and remote sensing.
Fagan follows the history of archeology chronologically. One result is Fagan’s account skips back and forth through human history. Ancient Egypt is followed by Ancient Babylon, and then a skip across the Atlantic to look at the Maya, and back to Stone Age Europe. (There is even a chapter explaining how the three-age Stone Age, Bronze Age, Iron Age division was created.) This works remarkably well. Readers are never bored. Time and place changes kaleidoscopically.
Fagan introduces a vast cast of fascinating characters; Heinrich Schliemann, Howard Carter, and Louis and Mary Leakey are among the most famous, but there are many more. There is even a cameo appearance by Agatha Christy.
He also shows how archaeology evolved from a gentleman’s pastime into a modern science. “A Little History of Archaeology” is aimed at a literate reader who wants a readable, entertaining and accurate introduction to archaeology. Fagan succeeds admirably in all three objectives.
