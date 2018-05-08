”Still Me,” by JoJo Moyes, Penguin Publishing, 2018
Louisa Clark left her boyfriend, Sam, in London to take a job in New York City. Her last job was with Will, a paraplegic, who chose to take his own life. Will accused her of shutting herself off from new experiences. He encouraged her to try new ideas, so she bravely determined to have an adventurous life in a new country.
Louisa has been hired to be a companion to Agnes, super rich Mr. Gopnika’s second trophy wife who everyone said was “a handful.” Louisa is to live in the Fifth Avenue, 7,000-square-foot mansion apartment/duplex. The employer/servant connection proves to be slippery.
Her plans are to hold on to her relationship with Sam, a handsome paramedic thousands of miles away in London. When Sam gets an attractive new partner, Louisa becomes suspicious. The plot thickens.
Louisa and her wealthy employer, Agnes, become close friends, but Louisa finds herself being used to keep Agnes’ secrets, even to the extent of being accused of a crime.
After being fired, she finds herself homeless, but the eccentric and acerbic Mrs. DeWitt and her dog, Steve Martin, help her. She is actually being used again. She is almost too helpful to others for her own good. Her difficulty is keeping her problems secret from her mother in England.
Louisa meets Joshua who runs in the same circles as her wealthy employers. He reminds her so much of Will that she is very attracted to him, but struggles to stay true to Sam. But does Sam love her enough to resist the charms of Katy, his new partner at work.
Most authors are reluctant to tackle the “aftermath” of a story, but Moyes’ heartbroken heroine picks herself up and falls in love again after her first tragic experience. “Still Me” is first categorized as a romance, but all three books in the series are much more than that. Louisa learns that it takes moving on from grief to deal with life-changing events with humor.
Such well-developed and realistic characters share every aspect of their quirkiness that makes the reader a participant in the story. We learn with the irresistible Louisa that being rich does not mean being happy
