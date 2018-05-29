“One Perfect Lie,” by Lisa Scottoline, St. Martin’s Press, 2018, 384 pages
When Chris Brannan applied for a teaching position at Central Valley High School, his resume was a fake. On paper he was perfect — but he had already killed one man. He told the principal that he loved teaching government and coaching. He got the job.
Step one was to rent a box truck, large enough for 50 bags of fertilizer. He felt the pressure with the bombing only six days away.
Chris studied his class rosters to identify which boys were in both his government class and on the baseball team. Then he began the process of co-opting the students he needed to be successful.
The first day of class he made friends by having a special snack on each desk: apples, pretzels and cookies. He had the students to do an exercise that would determine their attitude toward the government.
Raz, the pitcher for the high school team, had recently lost his father, so he was vulnerable to Chris’ interest as a father figure. Heather, a single mother, was struggling to raise Jordan. His shyness makes him follow a fun-loving, wealthy teammate down a dark path. Evan’s family is being shattered by secrets that he and his father are keeping from his mother.
The high school teens act in typical adolescent style and respond to their new teacher just like he wants them to. Then the small town neighborhood and school are struck as if a bomb has been dropped into the suburbs. With twists and turns, the reader has trouble differentiating between the good guys and the bad guys.
Chris is such a well-drawn character, but we keep wondering why is he there, what does he want, and what is he willing to do to get it. Something dangerous is stirring in this fast-paced read that mixes espionage with domestic suspense. Every character is a clear distinct personality with emotions that must make agonizing choices.
Lisa Scottoline has published 25 novels in 35 countries.
