”The Recipe,” by Chef Charles Carroll and John David Mann, Austin David Books, 2017, 232 pages
Owen wants his old life back. He wants to be a happy child again, a child who didn’t know about pain and confusion. He wanted his father back. Instead he was sentenced to working in a crummy diner. He figured he’d sweep and mop, bus tables, wash dishes and take out the garbage.
But when he entered the diner, the cook asked him if he liked to cook. Owen acted cool and said, “I guess so.” Truth was, he loved to cook. He and his father had made blueberry pancakes for his mother. He liked being in the kitchen almost as much as being on the baseball field.
In his misery over losing his father, he had vandalized a warehouse so he had a choice: work at the diner or be expelled from school. He couldn’t do that to his mother.
Soon Owen was learning fast ways to dice bushels of celery and carrots. The chef even showed him how to chop onions without crying. He had to memorize three rules: 1. Taste everything. 2. Improve every dish. 3. Pay attention to the little things.
As soon as he arrived at work, he’d ask what the chef wanted him to do. “Watch!” was the answer. Owen expected that to be boring, but he was wrong. It was riveting.
One Saturday, Owen asked if he could arrive at 5 a.m. and open the diner. He could hardly wait to show everyone how much he had learned. The day was a disaster.
Rushing, he nearly tipped over the rack of bacon. He knocked over a pan of potatoes. The next hour was torture. He struggled not to fall behind with the orders.
“Slow down, Owen,” the chef whispered. When Owen was too hard on himself, the chef would take him for a walk and dish out the advice. It was almost like having his father again.
One day the chef told Owen that his punishment was over. Now his Saturdays were free and he could get back to baseball practice. He didn’t quite know how to feel, but he had a let down feeling. He left the diner and started home, but then he turned back.
“Could I come in and help out sometimes?” he asked. The chef had a proposal for Owen, an invitation to participate in a future program.
“The Recipe” is a timeless fable, but is inspired by elements in the authors’ lives. It tells the story of a young man in trouble that learns not only how to cook, but life lessons from a crusty old chef. It is the kind of story that causes you to look inside and examine your own life. As a boy grows up, he learns redemption, forgiveness and patience on his uphill journey. The reader will find that the joys and challenges of cooking parallel those we face in life.
