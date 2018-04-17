“Though Hell Should Bar the Way,” by David Drake, Baen Books, 2018, 416 pages, $25
David Drake has been writing the Royal Cinnabar Navy (RCN) series of space opera novels for 20 years.
“Though Hell Should Bar the Way,” by David Drake, is the series’ 12th novel. In it, Drake resets the series without replacing the main characters, injecting fresh life into an enjoyable space opera series.
In ways the novel is the standard RNC tale. Capt. Daniel Leary, hero of the RCN, and his partner, librarian (and spy) Adele Mundy, are sent to the back of the beyond to serve Cinnabar’s interests in an undercover activity. The pair face intrigues from political rivals within Cinnabar and Cinnabar’s chief interstellar rival, the totalitarian Alliance of Free Stars. Space and land battles result. Cinnabar’s enemies are defeated.
It is great stuff for those who like that brand of science fiction. For careless authors, series like this often fall into predictable repetition.
David Drake is a careful author.
Leary and Mundy are off to Saguntum, carrying a foreign military delegation aboard the transport Sun Ray. Leary is short an officer. His wife has a distant cousin, Roy Olfetrie. down on his luck, and out of work. Olfetrie dropped out of the naval academy after his father, a RCN supplier was unmasked cheating the Navy. He is a competent spaceman, and distant family. Olfetrie is offered a junior officer’s berth.
The twist? This story is told from the point of view of Roy Olfetrie. Daniel Leary, Aldele Mundy, and their happy crew of spacers — all so familiar to the readers — are strangers to Olfetrie. They are reintroduced through Olfetrie’s eyes.
Olfetrie is more junior than Leary was when the series’ first novel was written, and in his way, just as competent. Drake sends Olfetrie off on independent adventures of the type Leary did as a junior officer, while still following the main characters.
As usual, Drake borrows from history, drawing heavily on the Barbary pirates of the 18th century.
“Though Hell Should Bar the Way” is vastly entertaining, a tale that demonstrates Drake’s skill as an author, illustrating why Drake is one of the best living science fiction authors today.
