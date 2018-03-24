“La Mordida,” by Jim Sanderson, Brash Books, 2018, 252 pages
Jim Sanderson’s “La Mordida” is an excellent work of fiction, a mystery novel, a crime novel that starts, as do many fine American novels, on the road, as an invitation to the reader to take a trip with the writer into other worlds.
The driver of the car, who is the narrator, Dolph Martínez, shifts his attention from where he is heading to what he sees in his rearview mirror, suggesting that the tale will deal with both future, as well as past mysteries. We soon discover that Dolph has a surly, angry man handcuffed in the backseat, a criminal who will be left on a lonely highway for police to pick up.
Dolph, a federal border patrol agent who lives in Alpine, deals with a cast of bizarre characters, some who are friends, some who are criminals, and some who are both. These include Pepper, Dolph’s roommate, an ex-con whom Dolph had arrested and sent to prison; Sister Quinn, an excommunicated nun living on the Mexican border who is a curandera for the locals; Pooter, a disheveled and huge one-time university football player who now has a Ph.D. in philosophy; Socorro, a mean little desert rat who is on Dolph’s payroll as an informer; Dede Pate, a border patrol agent who answers to Dolph and is in love with him; Jerri Johnson, a private eye; and Joe Parr, a “retired” Texas Ranger.
The main plot involves Dolph stopping a scam that brings young Mexican women into Texas with a promise of citizenship through marriage. The women find themselves enslaved as prostitutes. Dolph discovers the scam and brings many of his friends into his scheme to catch the criminals, both American and Mexican.
Some of the criminals in the scam are flabby villains motivated by money, men who are bad — but not killers. Others are mean, murderers who enjoy making others suffer and die. One high point in Dolph’s war on the criminals is a shootout in a failed and abandoned resort in the desert close to the Mexican border. It is a dramatic series of events that, like much else in Sanderson’s novel, will keep readers rapidly turning pages.
While showing characters in action, “La Mordida” presents many complex people who are believably real, ones it is easy to like, as well as villains that readers will want to be made to suffer.
Sanderson brings the main plot to a satisfactory close, resolving most mysteries and affirming a world where good people and justice prevails. But Sanderson is too good a novelist to end the book there, for too many of the characters have suffered too much without pondering the meaning of the events, and one super bad person has somehow escaped the law. The book goes on for some 50 pages of action that invites readers to look into some morally knotty problems and to watch the good characters hunt down a bad-ass villain with the intention of murdering him.
The novel ends with much soul-searching on the parts of characters that readers have come to like. It examines the emptiness that can come with vengeance achieved through violence. The tale ultimately reaches a satisfactory close, though Sanderson holds out the promise of more, so readers will likely close the book pleased with the final unfolding of events and hoping for a sequel.
I highly recommended “La Mordida.”
