“Between Worlds Never to Return,” by Barbara Ortwein, University of North Texas Press, 2017, 320 pages, $25
For as long as Texas was an independent republic or part of the United States those within it have been citizens, not subjects. That was true in the 19th century Germanies.
“Between Worlds Never to Return,” a novel about German immigration to Texas, by Barbara Ortwein illustrates the difference.
Set in the 1840s, the novel follows Karl Engelbach and his son Johann as they abandon their farm in Hesse to come to Texas. The senior Engelbach is a revolutionary. He wants inappropriate things: the freedom to say what you want and to travel without permits. When soldiers raid the political meeting Karl is attending and kill Karl’s brother, Karl must flee. A childhood friend (also present at the meeting, but not caught) is part of an effort to establish a German colony in the Republic of Texas. He sends Karl that way.
The book traces the Engelbachs’ travels through Germany, across the Atlantic by sailing ship to Charleston, S.C., from steamship to Texas, and overland to what becomes New Braunfels and Fredericksburg. On each leg of the voyage the pair faces different challenges.
The tale draws heavily from historical events, both in the German states (a united Germany does not yet exist) and in the Americas. Ortwein also accurately shows what life was like in that era, both in Central Europe and in the New World. She is especially good at showing the culture shock felt by the German immigrants. Father and son are shocked (often pleasantly) at the new freedoms they find in both the United States and Texas.
The author, a schoolteacher from Germany, wrote the book after participating in an educational exchange program that brought her and her students to Texas. The German culture she discovered in Texas inspired her to tell how it was transplanted to the Hill Country during the nineteenth century.
Originally written in German, the novel was translated to English by colleagues of Ortwein who teach in Texas.
“Between Worlds Never to Return” tells a story of multiple cultures — German, Mexican, Indian, and Anglo — in the early years of the Texas Republic.
