“How to be a Bourbon Badass,” by Linda Ruffenach, Red Lightning Books, 2018, 175 pages, $24
Bourbon is a uniquely American liquor. Born in Kentucky in the 18th century, it is the trendy drink of the 21st century.
“How to be a Bourbon Badass,” by Linda Ruffenach reflects bourbon’s growing popularity. It introduces first-timers to the mysteries of bourbon and offers suggestions for bourbon aficionados to further enjoy the drink.
The author is a Kentucky native. She grew up around bourbon and is on a mission to get everyone to embrace her passion for the brown spirit. Along the way she founded Whisky Chicks, women who enjoy bourbon and using as an opportunity to socialize and learn more about bourbon. (The group uses the “whisky” spelling because it ends in KY — the abbreviation for Kentucky.) While bourbon is viewed as a man’s drink, Ruffenach believes it’s something everyone can enjoy.
The book begins with bourbon basics. What is bourbon, and the elements that make bourbon interesting. This includes discussions of different bourbons. She provides a lineup of bourbon brands recommended for novice bourbon drinkers, enthusiastic learners and bourbon connoisseurs.
The book takes readers through the process of manufacturing bourbon, from growing the grain through bottling. The discussions are broken up with intriguing sidebars. These include discussions of bourbon-flavored chocolates, how to read a bourbon label, the bourbon flavor wheel and exploration of the history behind different bourbon brands.
Ruffenach also introduces individuals important to today’s bourbon industry: leading-edge distillers, the educators at Moonshine University teaching the next generation of distillers and popularizers such as brand ambassadors and event managers.
Another section presents bourbon cocktails, everything from the classic old-fashioned to more daring drinks, like a blood orange bourbon mimosa. (Some are for the very daring. Most would pass on the bourbon cream root beer float.) The book devotes significant space to recipes using bourbon for every meal from breakfast to dinner and for every stage of a meal: appetizers, entrees, side dishes and desserts.
Lavishly illustrated, enthusiastically written, and filled with fascinating detail, “How to be a Bourbon Badass” offers a great opportunity to learn more about bourbon and the ways to use it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.