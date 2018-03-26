There is a good chance that the long late winter, early spring dry spell may end this week as a slow-moving cold front and an upper-level storm system moves east across the region.
• Short Range Ensemble Forecast (SREF) Products
This is welcome news, especially near the coast, where only 1.15 inch of rain has fallen since February 1st. While the League City/Dickinson area and north part of the County fared better in February than Galveston Island, it has been particularly dry of late in the League City area where only 0.28 inch of rain has been measured so far this month. In fact, if the month were to end today, March, 2018 would rank among the 10 driest March precipitation totals ever observed locally.
Fortunately, showers and thunderstorms should spread slowly across the region from late Tuesday into Thursday. While there is still a good chance that the heaviest precipitation and severe storms will mostly be off to the northeast of the County, rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches and some severe storms cannot be completely ruled out.
• Day 3 Severe Thunderstorm Outlook
• WPC Quantitative Precipitation Forecasts
To add to the potentially good news, drier and slightly cooler air moving in behind the front should lead to sunny skies and near ideal conditions for the Friday to Sunday time frame!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.