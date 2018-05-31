May, 2018 is certain to end up being the warmest May ever in Galveston with observations going back to 1872. As of today, the monthly May average is 80.2°, which eclipses the previous warmest May ever (May, 2012). Hot conditions also prevailed in League City, with a 79.4° average that is 4.3° warmer than would be expected there.
May was also abnormally dry locally with only 0.73” measured at Scholes Field (3.35” less than normal). League City fared a little better precipitation wise, with 1.69” recorded for May, but this was still 2.68” less than would be expected for the month. Unfortunately, forecasts over the next 6-10 days showing little break in this pattern.
Meanwhile, on the tropical weather front, two new hurricane season forecasts have appeared since NOAA issued its forecast last week (which called for an average to somewhat above average number of tropical storms or hurricanes).
• Forecasters predict a near- or above-normal 2018 Atlantic hurricane season
The new forecasts, one issued yesterday by a team at University College, London and the other presented today by the team at Colorado State differ some from NOAA’s outlook which projects 10-16 named storms this season (including 5-9 hurricanes).
The British team is calling for only 9 named storms, including 4 hurricanes, while the Colorado State is projecting 13 named storms, including 6 hurricanes. These sources are citing cooler than normal sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic and Caribbean Sea, in conjunction with a strong Azores/Atlantic high pressure area for the lesser number of storms.
• Pre-Season Forecast for North Atlantic Hurricane Activity in 2018 (PDF)
• Extended Range Forecast of Atlantic Seasonal Hurricane Activity and Landfall Strike Probability for 2018 (PDF)
Of course, it is important to remember that these are only forecasts at this point in time and also that it takes only one storm to ruin a season. For example, Hurricane Alicia in 1983 and the destructive 1915 Hurricane came in years with a much lower number of named storms (only 6) and that both the 1900 Hurricane and Hurricane Carla in 1961 came in seasons with an average number of tropical cyclones.
Finally, speaking of the Tropics, the GFS model is still projecting some activity in the Gulf of Mexico in about 2 ½ weeks. While, this is highly speculative, the GFS did pinpoint the emergence of Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto way ahead of time. In any case, it is a reminder to be prepared regardless of seasonal predictions!
