Despite some welcome, but inadequate rains the past couple of days, Galveston County is flirting with drought conditions. Although League City has picked up 0.71” of rain over the past two days, the monthly total is still at 2.07” below what would be expected through the first three weeks of May. Meanwhile, Scholes Field on Galveston Island has picked up only 0.11” of rain in the same time frame, giving that area only 0.35” for the entire month.
The lack of rain has been accompanied by warmer than normal temperatures in the County as well, compounding the budding drought conditions. If the month were to end today, Galveston County would have had its 3rd warmest May of record (going back to 1872) exceeded only by May, 2012 and May, 2003.
The good news is that rain prospects should linger around the next few days, though the best chances for precipitation will be off to our east. An upper-level low developing over the Gulf of Mexico should enhance rainfall some….though we are likely to remain on the dry side of this system. Nevertheless, we may see thundershowers developing each day near the coast as an indirect result of this low.
Meanwhile, the buzz is out about possible tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico in a few days. Still, the possibility of an early start to the Hurricane Season continues.
There is considerable uncertainty about this system with models disagreeing over many of the specifics. There is a general consensus at this point in time that whatever develops will track far enough to the east to not be a direct threat locally. Still, it always wise to keep in touch with updates when a tropical disturbance is expected in the Gulf of Mexico.
And for the record, I am usually smart enough not to wish for this type of storm to end our drought!
