Even though it is still May, it is time to begin thinking about Hurricane Season and what we need to do to be prepared for nature’s most destructive storm. Consequently, this week has been designated as Hurricane Preparedness week by the National Weather Service.
As part of this, the National Hurricane Center has provided information on some changes in Advisories and Warnings for the 2018. Perhaps, the key change will be an expansion of the 48-hour advisory and discussion to 72-hours or beyond, providing a longer-term insight into possible impacts when a tropical cyclone is threatening. In addition, the National Hurricane Center will continue to use the surge warning/watch graphics introduced last season.
• Update on National Hurricane Center Products and Services for 2018
Of more immediate interest to Galveston County residents will be the Hurricane Preparedness meetings scheduled around the County over the next few weeks:
• 2018 Houston/Galveston Hurricane Preparedness Meetings
While on the topic, I also want to note that Tropical Meteorologist Hal Needham, Ph.D. and Sharon Croisant, M.S., Ph.D with UTMB”s Department of Preventative Medicine will discuss the Flood Risk Analysis for Galveston at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice Street in Galveston on Thursday, May 17 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.
Also, on July 5 at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute I will be presenting a two hour lecture on the different kinds of tropical cyclones and how they impact planning and response in Galveston County (call 409-763-5604 for information).
Shifting from the tropics, I appears that our sunny, dry weather will continue for the time being. A high pressure ridge to our west and southwest will likely persist long enough to keep most systems far to our north. So, while we will gradually see moisture levels increase through the end of the week as low level winds veer around to the south and southeast, there should be little opportunity for any meaningful precipitation for the next week….if not longer.
• Quantitative Precipitation Forecasts
In other words, good weather for visitors and the Chamber of Commerce, but not so much for local gardeners!
