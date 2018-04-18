April is the windiest month of the year in Galveston County with an average daily wind speed of 12.2 mph at Scholes Field. So far this month has held true to form with the average daily wind speed measuring 14.0 mph.
This is in response to a progressive pattern that has moved fronts and upper-level storms systems fairly rapidly from west to east across the center of the country. Sometimes this pattern can result in fairly good rainfall for the County; however, precipitation so far this month is running well below average with only 0.35” of precipitation measured in Galveston and 1.04” in League City.
The absence of much rain has been due to an atmospheric cap along the upper-Texas coast, which has suppressed rainfall despite heavy amounts just to the north over East Texas.
These caps are not so unusual in spring over our area, which accounts for the fact that while April is one of the wettest months on average over large sections of Texas, it is far from the wettest month in Galveston County. Nevertheless, our progressive pattern will keep at least some chance of rain in our picture over the coming couple of weeks.
Looking ahead, a weak cold front should reach the coast by early tomorrow morning. While there may be a chance of showers with the front, a relative lack of deep moisture will keep chances and amounts low. A stronger cold front, however, will move through this weekend. This may provide enough instability to give us some needed rain and will pave the way for sunny, cool weather from Sunday into Tuesday. The best chance for significant rain will, regrettably, still be off to our north and east.
As Mark Twain said: “if you don’t like the weather, just wait a minute”!
