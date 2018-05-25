Still likely to remain well east of Galveston County
At 10 am, CDT the tropical disturbance centered about 90-miles south of Cozumel, Mexico was upgraded to a sub-tropical storm. At that time Alberto was centered near 19.7 N and 86.8 W. The storm was moving north-northeast at 6-mph. Sustained winds were estimated at 40-mph. with a central pressure of 1005 MB (29.65").
Although upper-level wind shear is acting as a brake on development, conditions are expected to improve somewhat as the storm continues into the Gulf of Mexico and initial forecasts are calling for sustained winds by the time the system nears landfall. Over the weekend, Alberto may veer some to the northwest around the northern fringe of a mid to upper-level low expected to develop in the region. As the storm nears the northern Gulf Coast, it may also slow down its forward motion due to a weakness in the subtropical ridge over the South.
• Seven day precipitation outlook
Currently, the main threat from this system will be from heavy rainfall near and to the east of the center as it moves onshore. Secondary hazards will be tropical storm force winds, heavy swells and rough seas.
Locally, we may see some swells as the storm moves through the Gulf of Mexico. Other impacts will be minimal if the storm follows the projected path. In fact, our main hazard over the coming few days may be heat and dry weather as a upper-level high pressure ridge shifts east over Texas and offshore (north to northwest winds) breezes on the west side of the storm bring hot, dry air into Southeast Texas.
Still, as with any Gulf storm, it is best to keep in touch with the latest advisories from the local weather office as well as the National Hurricane Center.
