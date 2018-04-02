Despite last week’s rain and cool front, March 2018 ended warmer and drier than average in Galveston County. In Galveston, the average temperature for the month was 6.1 degrees above normal, making it the fifth warmest March ever in 145 years of observations.
Total precipitation in Galveston for the month was only 1.34 inches, giving the Island its third consecutive month with below average rainfall. League City fared a little better with 1.97 inches in March, but that was still 1.27 inches less than would be expected for the month.
Certainly last week’s rains did help. Overall the County received from 1 inch to nearly 2 ½ inches of rain last week, which fit nicely with the 1-3 inches I predicted last week for the event. Still the official recording station at Scholes Field received only 1.03 inches last week, while League City fared somewhat better with 1.69 inches for the week.
Looking ahead, we see a somewhat similar scenario with a cold front moving south through Texas Tuesday night into early Wednesday with precipitation expected ahead of and along the front. So far, overall amounts appear to be modest with generally 1/3 to ½ inch of rain anticipated, though isolated amounts could be higher. As with last week, there will be some chance of severe thunderstorms over the county, but with the greatest possibility for severe storms to our north and northeast.
After the front moves through, we will see a short, but welcome return to sunny and cooler weather with low humidity. This, however, may be brief as moisture returns by Friday and with rain chances increasing Friday into Saturday ahead of yet, another spring cold front.
Still, the weekend outlook is not too bad with sunny, cool weather appearing again by Sunday.
