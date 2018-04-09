Saturday night and Sunday, we had to put the heat on in our house, as chilly north winds buffeted Galveston County. Then, this morning I had to walk the dogs in a cool, damp, foggy mist more characteristic of February than April. Still, this late throw-back to winter really wasn’t that unusual for April.
What probably made it seem so shocking were the high winds adding to the chill and a sharp contrast with the warm start to this month. Prior to this latest cold front, Galveston residents had already seen three afternoons where the mercury climbed to 80° since April 1.
In answer to a question about this, the 49° low on Sunday morning in Galveston and 47° low in League City was far from the coldest ever for the date. A really winter-like 38° low and 44° degree high on April 8, 1938 firmly holds that record. Although, the temperatures Sunday morning in Galveston and League City were the coldest at those locations since April, 2014 they were not all that unusual for the month, as temperatures below 50° have been reported on 21 of April’s 30 days over the past 128 years.
Nevertheless, the chill was part of a spring pattern that has sent a continuous series of cold fronts (some weak, some stronger) and rain systems across Southeast Texas. Looking ahead, it appears as though we will again see fairly rapid changes over the coming week or two.
A reinforcing cold front due to reach the coast overnight today, will bring some breezy conditions and a chance for rain tonight. But, this will be followed a push of cool, dry air that will bring cool to mild, sunny conditions for much of the rest of this week.
By late Thursday, into Friday, however, we will again see increasing clouds and rain chances as an upper-level low and trough moves east into the Plains and a cold front pushes south to the coast by Saturday and Sunday. Since the southern half of the county remains drier than normal (despite recent rains), any rains will be helpful in keeping spring in full bloom.
This next cold front will be fairly robust for this time of year and may bring somewhat a real chill back to the County. Nevertheless, it currently does not look to be quite as shocking as the front that roared through Saturday afternoon and evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.