Another spring cold front brought sunny skies and cool to mild conditions to the County this week, with somewhat warmer conditions due over the coming few days. While this has been great for the tourist industry and for outdoor activities in general, it is getting to the point where significant rain will be needed soon if we are to avoid drought conditions.
Already, abnormally dry conditions are creeping up the Texas coast: Drought Monitor
Through the first 22 days of this month, Galveston has received only 0.31 inch of rain, while League City has seen even less with only 0.28 inch of rain reported at the NWS Office there. Both of these are considerably below normal for the month. Given the longer days, milder temperatures and higher evaporation rates, conditions are on the edge of becoming very unfavorable for gardeners and the maintenance of lawns.
Adding to the stress, is the fact that following the January freeze, warmer than normal conditions have prevailed in the County. February 2018 was the 2nd warmest ever in the County since records began and March appears on track to rank as one of the top ten warmest.
So is there any hope for some needed precipitation? Moisture expected to flow back into the area over the weekend as southerly winds return may bring some showers on Saturday. Unfortunately, it currently appears as though any rain amounts will be quite light. Looking further ahead, a cold front may near the coast by the middle to later part of next week. This combined with a deepening low pressure trough to the west, may be just enough to produce some much needed rain as we head into April.
The biggest impediment to getting much rain with this later system will be the “cap” or the layer of warm air at upper-levels that tends to develop when a trough to the west, produces southwest winds aloft. So far this spring, the cap has been pretty effective on limiting rain near the coast. Looking even further ahead, some of the models predict an even stronger cold front in early April. Perhaps that will do the trick!
