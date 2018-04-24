Long ago, my English teacher taught me that it was grammatically incorrect to use a superlative with the word perfect (despite the snafu with the phrase “more perfect union” in the preamble to the constitution). However, one is sorely tempted to say that the weather this month has been as close to perfect as may be possible along the Upper-Texas coast.
Certainly, the cool nights and mild days that have prevailed for much of this month have been enjoyable to say the least, making outdoor activities a true delight.
So, I started looking more closely at differences and similarities this year between January 1 and April 24. What I found was somewhat surprising.
First, looking at the first four months of 2017 and 2018, we find that 2017 was exceedingly warm. In fact, it was one of the warmest winter and springs ever observed in Galveston County. January-April temperatures averaged 7.3° above normal last year, with January being the 4th warmest ever, February and March, both being the warmest ever (in 145 years of observation) and April coming as the 2nd warmest of record.
Surprisingly, this year is also running warmer than normal as well, but it has been more of a roller coaster ride temperature wise with January averaging 3.3° cooler than long-term norms, February and March being warmer than average (7.9° and 6.1° above normal respectively) and April, so far running a little less than 1° cooler than would be expected.
One major contrast between this year and last was the prolonged freeze in January, which damaged much of our tropical and sub-tropical vegetation, as temperatures even right on the coast ran below freezing for more than 22 consecutive hours. A second contrast is the relatively cool April this year compared to last year. April, 2017 saw 12 days where the mercury set an all-time daily high temperature record, compared to this April, which has seen only 1 daily warm temperature record (80° on April 2).
One obvious similarity is that both years were characterized with below normal precipitation from January 1 through April, with Galveston measuring 6.08” less than normal for that period last year and 5.02” less this year.
Still, I have no complaints with the weather of late, with forecasts promising more mild, near average temperatures through at least early May. In addition, precipitation may also run a little above normal for that period as well.
However, the longer term outlook does call for a warm up, perhaps giving us an early taste of this coming summer as we move deeper into May.
